$5 million in funding to support building restoration, blight reduction in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG — The Wolf administration recently announced the approval of $5 million in funding for the Keystone Communities Program, which supports building restoration projects in Pennsylvania communities.
The grant will fund 41 revitalization projects in 21 counties with a focus on blight reduction, building renovations, mixed-use facility and accessible housing construction, downtown and storefront enhancements, and playground construction.
“The Keystone Communities Program helps Pennsylvania’s towns and cities enhance their quality of life to the benefit of residents, visitors, and businesses alike,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “The program is flexible enough to serve the needs of any municipality – whether they’re aiming to improve their downtown, rehabilitate buildings, or create new housing or community gathering spaces.”
The approved projects are in Allegheny, Bedford, Berks, Bucks, Cambria, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Erie, Franklin, Lancaster, Luzerne, McKean, Mercer, Northampton, Northumberland, Philadelphia, Warren, Wayne and Westmoreland counties.