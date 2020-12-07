HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf has announced the approval of $36 million in funding through the Neighborhood Assistance Program to support 214 community revitalization projects across the commonwealth.
“The Neighborhood Assistance Program has historically been a valued resource for communities across Pennsylvania, and that is true now more than ever,” said Gov. Wolf. “This has been a challenging year for all of us, and the projects we are supporting today will help us grow stronger and more resilient in 2021 and beyond.”
By providing tax credits to businesses that donate capital, NAP encourages private sector investment into distressed communities to support projects that address neighborhood and community problems.
NAP can be used for projects in categories including affordable housing, community services, crime prevention, education, job training, charitable food, blight, special population issues, veteran’s initiatives, and long-term community revitalization.
This year, the program also provided for COVID-19 and social justice related assistance. In recognition of the unprecedented level of challenges these events posed for residents of the commonwealth, a special emphasis was placed upon and priority was given to projects that sought to address critical issues related to the pandemic, its aftermath and recovery, social justice and support for policy changing movements, and improving opportunities for marginalized populations.
The new approvals raise the total amount of funding under the Wolf administration to nearly $138 million in NAP funding supporting 908 projects statewide. The investment will result in more than $20.3 million in additional funds leveraged through corporate contributions.
“The Neighborhood Assistance Program demonstrates what is best about Pennsylvania—our critical partnerships, our commitment to community, and our tremendous spirit of giving,” said Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Dennis Davin. “These investments are a promise to our communities that together, we will overcome our current challenges and build a better future for everyone who calls our commonwealth home.”
The program has five main components: The Neighborhood Assistance Program, Special Program Priorities, the Neighborhood Partnership Program, the Charitable Food Program, and the Enterprise Zone Program. A description of each of these components is available within the NAP fact sheet.
