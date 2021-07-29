27 historic buildings in Pennsylvania to be preserved

HARRISBURG — The latest recipients of the 2020-21 Historic Preservation Tax Credits were announced by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.
The 27 projects awarded the Historic Preservation Tax Credits for fiscal 2021 are allocated $5 million in tax credits and will leverage an estimated $215 million in construction projects to preserve historic buildings, revitalize communities, and promote local economic development.
The Historic Preservation Tax Credit program, administered by the Department of Community & Economic Development and Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission since 2013, has invested more than $28 million to preserve 154 historic buildings that contribute to the distinct character of Pennsylvania’s boroughs, townships and cities.
“The Historic Preservation Tax Credit encourages revitalization of distressed communities, preservation of state and local heritage, and long-term economic development,” Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission Executive Director Andrea Lowery said in a news release. “The 27 projects awarded this year yield long-term benefits.”