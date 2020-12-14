HARRISBURG — If you’re making a list and checking it twice, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding has reminded Pennsylvania dog owners that a 2021 dog license makes the perfect holiday gift for your canine companions.
“If there was a bright spot in 2020, it was the increased time spent with our four-legged friends. They were the constant we all needed in a year of uncertainty,” said Redding. “Show them how much they really mean by giving them the gift of security this holiday season. 2021 licenses must be purchased by December 31 and they’re your dog’s ticket home should they ever get lost.”
All dogs three months of age and older are required to be licensed. The fee for an annual dog license is $6.50, or $8.50 if the animal is not spayed or neutered. Lifetime licenses are available for dogs that have permanent identification such as a microchip or tattoo. Discounts are available for qualifying older adults and persons with disabilities.
Licensing dollars support the work of the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement to:
- Inspect Pennsylvania’s kennels and ensure the health and wellbeing of the dogs that spend their lives there;
- Investigate and prosecute illegal kennels and bad actors;
- Protect the public by monitoring dangerous dogs and investigating dog bites; and
- Reunite licensed lost dogs with their families and help unlicensed lost dogs find shelter.
Pennsylvania dog licenses are available for purchase through Pennsylvania’s county treasurers. As COVID-19 cases spike across the commonwealth, dog owners are encouraged to take advantage of contactless purchase options such as online or mail to reduce their risk of exposure.
For more information, visit licenseyourdogpa.pa.gov and also find your county treasurer’s information and license purchase methods.
“If you love your dog, license your dog,” added Redding. “It’s quick and easy to do, and every license sold helps dog wardens, animal rescues, and shelters to keep the dogs, and people, of Pennsylvania safe.”
For more information of Pennsylvania’s dog laws, visit agriculture.pa.gov or licenseyourdogpa.pa.gov.