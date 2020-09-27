DuBOIS — State police in DuBois released more details Saturday about a tractor-trailer accident which occurred at 8:10 a.m. Wednesday on Route 219 (Carson Hill Road) in Brady Township, Clearfield County.
Police said Leonard W. Shrecengost, 43, Punxsutawney, was driving a 2003 Freightliner north on Carson Hill and while rounding a curve to the left, he reportedly lost control of the tractor-trailer.
The tractor-trailer overturned while going around the curve in the road, slid approximately 100 feet and struck a sign, a fence and eight different mailboxes in front of the Salem United Methodist Church.
The police said the tractor-trailer landed on the east side of the road, on its side, facing north.
The driver, who was wearing a lap and shoulder belt, had to be extricated from the tractor-trailer. He was transported by DuBois EMS Ambulance to Penn Highlands DuBois for possible injury, the police said.
The police were also assisted at the scene by the Brady Township Volunteer Fire Department and Bricen Towing.