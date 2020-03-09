DuBOIS — A multiple-vehicle crash, resulting in the death of one person and closing Interstate 80 lanes in Sandy Township for several hours Saturday, is being investigated as a homicide by vehicle by DuBois-based state police.
Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder identified the driver of a Toyota RAV4 hit head-on by a Silverado pickup truck and pronounced dead at the scene was Ryan V. Muirhead, 43, of DuBois.
An autopsy will be conducted on Monday morning. She said criminal charges will be filed against the driver who crashed into Muirhead’s vehicle.
Police said the crash occurred at 3:13 p.m. Saturday as two vehicles, the Toyota and a tractor trailer, were traveling eastbound on I-80. The Silverado reportedly was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of travel. The driver of the Silverado reportedly struck the tractor trailer and then Muirhead’s vehicle head-on. There were three other occupants in Muirhead’s vehicle.
The other two vehicles involved were occupied by only the drivers, the police said.
Chief Bill Beers said the Sandy Township Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene. He said there were five people entrapped, with four flown from the scene to area hospitals. Their conditions were unavailable. Also assisting were the fire departments from Falls Creek, the City of DuBois and Brockway, DuSAN Ambulance, DuBois EMS and Clearfield EMS.
The state Department of Transportation alerted motorists Saturday that I-80 eastbound was closed at exit 97 (DuBois/Brockway) due to the crash at mile marker 99. Traffic was diverted off the interstate at exit 97 and followed state Route 255 before reconnecting with I-80 at the DuBois/Penfield interchange at mile marker 101. PennDOT said that the involved area of I-80 reopened to traffic and a detour using state Route 255 to the DuBois/Penfield interchange was opened at approximately 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
Additional details were not available at press time.