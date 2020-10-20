With Halloween just over a week away, an event was held Tuesday to remind those taking part in holiday festivities to stay safe.
Clearfield County officials paired with the state Department of Transportation, the Highway Safety Network and the Pennsylvania DUI Association at the Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Public Library to provide advice for those planning on celebrating.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported 6,283 pedestrian fatalities in 2018 –a number that has increased steadily during the last three years data is available. Pennsylvania has contributed to the upward trend with accidents involving pedestrians increasing 35 percent from 2018 to 2019. Many of the reported crashes involved impaired drivers or impaired pedestrians.
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers reported many traffic accidents are caused by those driving under the influence of drugs.
“Clearfield County has a major drug problem,” he stated. Sayers said whenever residents hear the words driving under the influence, many automatically assume that means a driver has consumed alcohol. “What we are seeing more and more is a driver with a drug-induce DUI.”
Sayers said there have been a number of accidents, including homicides, where a vehicle’s operator has taken drugs.
“Being under the influence does not allow a driver to react in the appropriate time and there is usually not a good outcome,” he noted.
With the holiday season fast approaching and celebrations including events and parties, Sayers offered the following suggestions to help drivers, passengers and pedestrians stay safe.
“Don’t drink and drive or use drugs and drive. Pedestrians should keep their eye out for impaired drivers. They should also be aware of their surroundings to help them stay safe. Those who do choose to consume alcohol should call a ride or stay at home,” he stated.
Pennsylvania Team DUI Regional DUI Program Administrator Craig Amos said his agency works to eliminate impaired driving. Accidents involving impaired drivers kill approximately 300 people each year and injure three times that many people.
“We have made good strides against impaired driving involving alcohol and now we are looking at drug impairment involving prescription medicines and medical marijuana.”
He said many people believe if they use a medication ordered by a doctor they can drive while they are taking it.
“People think as long as they have a prescription they can drive. It’s important that people know if a prescription impairs their abilities, they shouldn’t be driving.”
Clearfield Police Department Assistant Chief Nathan Curry and Lawrence Township Police Officer Julie Curry offered safety tips to those who will be participating in trick-or-treat.
They include:
Adding reflective tape to costumes or carry a glow stick or flashlight. Avoid costumes that are dark in color.
Put away devices including cell phones or tablets and pay attention to vehicles traveling on the streets and traffic control devices. Pedestrians should avoid headphones or earbuds so that they are able to hear vehicles approaching.
Children under age 10 should be accompanied by an adult.
Drivers should avoid pulling into a crosswalk while they are waiting for a traffic light to change to give space to pedestrians crossing the street.
Drivers should eliminate distractions including radios, cell phones and conversations with passengers. “You want to be able to focus on the road in front of you,” Julie Curry said.
Nathan Curry said, “If everyone does their part we can decrease the number of vehicle pedestrian deaths.
Each of the Clearfield County Commissioners also spoke about the effect of impaired drivers on families and the costs to the county and taxpayers for legal incidents including arrests and court proceedings.