The start of a new year and a new decade can symbolize a fresh start or new beginnings. However, for many the new year can generate feelings of failure due to missed opportunities or goals not previously met.
Additionally, the holiday cheer and socializing amplified in November and December often comes to a screeching halt at the beginning of the year and tends to bring about feelings of sadness, emptiness and depression.
We would be naïve to believe adults are the only ones feeling stress. Rural families, including children, are not immune to feeling stress. Therefore, through engaging exercises and hands-on activities offered at local Progressive Agriculture Safety Days held throughout North America, youth bring these ideas home and help teach their family coping strategies and initiate important discussions.
As 2020 opens, families living in rural areas should strive for a year that is not only successful, but less stressful. They can vow to strengthen their mental well-being and stress management by building a mental health toolkit with some New Year’s resolutions worth keeping:
- Adopt better sleep habits. All family members should prepare themselves for a restful night’s sleep by securing a comfortable environment. This can be done by turning off electronics, lights and other distractions that may stimulate the brain.
- Begin an exercise regimen. Start with small changes by opting for the stairs over the elevator and take stretch breaks during the workday.
- Find a hobby. Members should not be afraid to try something new or return to doing something they enjoy.
- Take a social media break. Members should put down the smartphone or turn off the computer.
- Utilize stress management techniques. Members should try yoga or meditation, to get themselves to a relaxed state.
- Get organized. Use a planner and set goals. Family members will feel a great sense of accomplishment crossing things off their lists.
- Keep a journal. Instead of dwelling over negative thoughts, write them down on paper and then “close the book on them” and enjoy the day.
- Volunteer. Not only does it feel good to help a friend or give back to the community, but volunteering is a great way to connect and cultivate relationships.
- Strengthen your communication skills. Reach out and talk to someone, as well as be a good listener.
- Treat yourself, as well as others, with respect. Remember, everyone is human, mistakes are made, and goals are missed, but maintaining a positive outlook is key.
These 10 mental well-being tips are beneficial for both young and old. Remember, taking care of others effectively, requires also taking care of yourself.
This safety message was brought to you by Safe Kids Clearfield County. Safe Kids Clearfield County is part of Safe Kids Worldwide, http://www.safekids.org/, a global organization dedicated to preventing injuries in children, the number one killer of kids in the United States.
For more information, please contact Judy Patterson, Community Volunteer, at 414-5250. The coalition always welcomes new members and traditionally meets the third Tuesday during the months of January, March, May, July, September and November at noon at CenClear Child Services, 50 Bigler Rd., Bigler.
The coalition’s next meeting is Tuesday, March 17. Donations to the local Safe Kids Clearfield County Coalition are tax-deductible and can help ensure the word about safe practices can be spread all year long. Connect with the group on its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ClearfieldCountySafeKids/
Progressive Agriculture Safety Days is recognized as the largest rural safety and health education program for children in North America. For more information visit www.progressiveag.org.