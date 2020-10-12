CURWENSVILLE — Starr Hill Winery opened for business Oct. 15, 2005 at its location at 861 Bailey Rd., Curwensville.
Patriarch Ken Starr purchased the 13-acre property in 1994 where he planted 12 grape vines. Four years later, the beautiful rolling hills there were dotted with 3,000 vines including grape varieties such as Concord and Niagara and a number of others. Starr revived with the wine-making arts taught to him by his father in the early 1950s. He constructed a winery for personal use in 1998.
In 2005, Starr decided to make wines commercially and built the structure that has been expanded several times to accommodate the process and is still in use today. Last year, it added a 1,200-square foot patio that can be rented for wedding receptions and other events.
Today, with three generations of the Starr family involved in the enterprise, the commercial business offers for sale more than 40 varieties of wine, producing 25,000 to 30,000 gallons of wine annually. Recently, Starr Hill launched a new product — carbonated fermented fruit — that the company said can be sold at bars and enterprises where beer is available for purchase. The new product, Bumbershoot, is available in varieties included apple, raspberry and peach. A fourth flavor, blackberry, is expected to be available soon.
It offers tasting rooms at six locations — the winery at Curwensville and Walmart locations at Clearfield, Lewisburg, Butler, Johnstown and its newest store at the Walmart at Cranberry Township. Hours for each are listed on the company’s website, www.starrhillwinery.com. It also can ship its award-winning wines to 38 of the 50 states in the U.S.
Starr’s son, Kenn Starr, said although this has been a difficult year to celebrate the winery’s accomplishments with the majority of its events, such as the Grape Stomp being canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they still hope to have some type of anniversary commemoration.
“We may have something depending on the number of people that are allowed to be at gatherings. If we decide to go ahead with it we will announce the details,” Kenn Starr said.
Because it is not sure it can host an anniversary event, the winery has a special price on its wines, Oct. 15 through Oct. 31 it will sell any of its wines for $9.99 per bottle
Because of the many varieties of wine and products it is offering, Starr Hill is also making plans to expand its facility, Kenn Starr said.