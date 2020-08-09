CURWENSVILLE — Those who appreciate the beauty of the heavens are invited to Curwensville Lake Recreation Area tonight for an evening of star gazing. The lake is located at 1256 Lake Dr., Curwensville.
The 2020 Perseid Meteor shower is expected to be at its best and brightest this week. The shower occurs every year beginning in mid-July through late August. The sight is expected to be at its peak this week with the most stars visible from dark through midnight.
Curwensville Lake Authority Member Susan Williams said the lake’s marina offers more than enough space for visitors to be socially distant. She said viewers are welcome to remain in their vehicles or they can bring a chair or blanket to place beside their vehicle to enjoy nature’s show.
She said Monday was chosen because it is the only evening this week when rain is not forecast.
“Monday is supposed to be a beautiful evening for star gazing, We will turn off the lights at 10 p.m. so that people can enjoy the show from 10 p.m. to midnight without ambient lighting,” Williams said, adding, “We hope to see lots of shooting stars.” The park will close at midnight and all visitors must exit.
The lake’s store will be open so that visitors can purchase a drink or snack. Masks are required in the store. Security will be duty, she said. No gate entrance fee will be charged during that time segment.
The event will kick off the celebration of Space Week at the Lake, Aug. 10 through Aug. 13.
Williams noted the lake has been hosting a number of new activities this year. “Everyone’s an Artist” will be observed Aug. 14-16. Williams said several sports are still available for the painting class instructed by personnel from the Liddle Gallery, Clearfield. The cost is $20. To reserve a space contact the lake’s office at 236-2320.