CURWENSVILLE — For nearly 25 years Curwensville Area Elementary School has been raising funds to benefit the work of the American Cancer Society.
This year the school’s student council organized a benefit — Splash for Cash — where students voted for their favorite teachers in each grade level to take a dip in the district’s swimming pool.
Later in the school year, teachers who received the most monetary votes in each grade level, Alicia Polites, kindergarten; Joshua Tkacik, first grade; Marie Straw, second; Matt Wassil, third; Mike Sutika, fourth; Tracie McGarry, fifth; and Linda Shaffer, sixth, will take a dunk in the pool in front of a student audience.
“We will probably have different dates because we will be working around the swimming pool schedule,” said Linda Shaffer, student council advisor.
This week, student council representatives handed over a check for nearly $1,400 that will make the school one of the sponsors for ACS’ 2020 Relay for Life of Central Clearfield County. The relay is set for May 30 at the Clearfield Driving Park.
Shaffer said, although student council has not kept track, she believes cumulatively through the years the amount donated by the school to the relay is probably more than $50,000.
Senior Community Development Manager Susan Babik said, “The Curwensville Area Elementary School’s annual fundraiser helps the Relay For Life of Central Clearfield County event meet its goal for the year. Volunteers for the relay organize and fundraise throughout the year in order to achieve a set amount for their goal. These volunteers give of their time and effort because they believe it’s time to take action against cancer.”
Shaffer, a cancer survivor, said each year when plans are being made for a fundraiser, she goes door-to-door in the elementary school and asks teachers whether they are interested in participating.
“This year no one said no,” she explained. Containers with the teacher’s pictures were placed during the two-week period of Jan. 27-Feb. 7, and students had an opportunity during those nine days to vote for their favorite instructor by placing some money in the corresponding container.
Shaffer said she also speaks to students about the work of ACS and starts by asking them if they know anyone who has or had cancer.
“Most of them will put their hands up, and for those who don’t, I introduce myself and say, ‘Now you know someone who has cancer.’”
She said she is certain the school has been donating funds to ACS since 1996 when she started teaching sixth grade.
“I began teaching with Debbie (Wright) Lippert and she was doing something every year to raise funds for ACS. She did Curwensville Idol, a take on American Idol that was so popular at the time, and Penny Wars were a big favorite. She also did a Splash for Cash.”
Shaffer said when the site of the relay used to alternate between Curwensville and Clearfield, the elementary student council would organize a team whenever it was held at Curwensville.
Shaffer said the elementary school is like a family with students, staff and administration pitching in to help out.
“This school comes together in whatever we do,” she stated.
American Cancer Society Community Development Manager Susan Babik said funds raised through events like Curwensville’s Splash for Cash and the Relay for Life of Central Clearield County benefit cancer patients.
“The American Cancer Society is proud to have contributed to the work that has resulted in a 27 percent drop in the overall cancer death rate in the United States. That drop equates to 2.6 million fewer cancer deaths between 1991 and 2016. Progress continues and is currently estimated at 500 fewer cancer deaths each day. Over the past 100 years, the American Cancer Society has been working relentlessly to end cancer. We’re not there yet, but with the help of our donors, we’ve made some incredible progress,” she said.
Funds donated to ACS benefit cancer research, patient support, prevention education, detection and treatment.
“ACS-funded researchers have contributed to nearly every major cancer research breakthrough made in the almost 70 years since the Society’s research programs began. They’ve helped establish the link between cancer and smoking, demonstrated the effectiveness of a Pap test, developed cancer-fighting drugs and biological response modifiers such as interferon, dramatically increased the cure rate for childhood leukemia, proven the safety and effectiveness of mammography and so much more. Since 1946, the American Cancer Society has invested more than $4.9 billion in research, recognizing and providing funding 49 researchers needed to get started and go on to win the Nobel Prize,” Babik said.