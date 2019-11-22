Follow up continues from Clearfield County’s Nov. 5 general election. Thursday, winners were determined in tie races for positions in borough, township and school boards.
The state election code allows for races to be determined by casting of lots. On Thursday, the drawings were held at the Clearfield County Commissioners’ conference room in the administrative building.
Clearfield County Election and Voter Registration office employees assisted in the drawing that uses numbered plastic balls and a receptacle. During each drawing, a corresponding number of balls for each of the candidates was placed in the receptacle and each of those in the tied race had their name called in alphabetical order. Those who were in attendance were able to draw their own lot and those who were not had their number drawn using a proxy. Anyone who drew a ball with No. 1 on it was named the race winner.
The drawings were for tied races for DuBois Area School Board, Huston Township supervisor, Lawrence, Pike and Beccaria townships’ auditors, Mahaffey and Newburg borough’s councils and Westover Borough mayor.
County Election Director Dawn Graham said she sends out letters following the election notifying those who won or are in a tie in election races.
“They have an opportunity to decline,” Graham said, adding, “We have a drawing if they don’t decline.”
Those who won the races by drawing Thursday will receive an official notification from the elections office. Graham said the office should be releasing the official certified list of Clearfield County races including anyone who won a race by write-in vote Friday.