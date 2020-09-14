Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority mulled over a proposal it received for companies to provide services at its 2021 Electronics and Household Hazardous Waste events.
Director Jodi Brennan on Thursday reported two proposals had been received. One was from ECS&R, which is currently providing recycling and disposal services, and Nobel Environmental.
Brennan told authority members that Nobel submitted a less costly proposal; however, the company would like a longer term contract and wants the department to sign a five-year agreement.
She also reported the company is new and currently has only one client for which it is conducting a similar service.
“The event has not been held yet, so there are no references for us to check out,” Brennan said. “While ECS&R is more expensive, we have a good working relationship with the company and know they can deliver.”
Brennan recommended continuing with ECS&R for 2021 and re-evaluating proposals from both companies for 2022.
“We know their level of service,” she said.
Members agreed and unanimously voted to continue with ECS&R for next year’s spring and fall recycling events.
Chairwoman Bonnie Reinke said, “I am all for supporting new businesses, but I am concerned about Nobel’s request for a five-year contract. We can re-evaluate in 2021.”