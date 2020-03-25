Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority was briefed on the status of the Boggs Township Landfill at its recent meeting.
On Jan. 28, the state Department of Environmental Protection issued a landfill permit to PA Waste LLC of Philadelphia. In February, the Clearfield County Commissioners filed an appeal. Director Jodi Brennan said the request for a reversal was filed for a multitude of reasons, including interference with the county’s municipal solid waste plan and more specifically impacts to Clearfield County’s recycling and waste management programs.
Brennan said some of the arguments included in the appeal include details of how issuing a permit to PA Waste could have a huge negative impact to the county’s MSW plan. The county’s plan interference is an important element in DEP’s environmental review and requires a detailed explanation and response to county objections which was not provided by the applicant or DEP, she said.
Brennan said, “I’m very disappointed in DEP’s lack of consideration to a very legitimate concern about county plan interference. They understand that upon issuing this permit local and regional haulers and state waste hauling industry will be applying pressure to the county to add the facility to the plan.”
“DEP was there when CCSWA received heavy local and state waste hauler industry pressure at the public hearing held for Clearfield County’s MSW plan. The county received a proposal from Greentree landfill that would have sustained all of county’s recycling programs however that option was significantly opposed by the waste hauling industry. One hauler gave testimony indicating forcing county waste to one facility would result in him losing up to $1 million dollars. An attorney from the waste industry also put us on notice of the legal ramifications of forcing haulers to one facility,” she added.
Brennan continued, “The commissioners had to balance business interests of the haulers, possible increases in waste collection costs to county residents, with county recycling program sustainability. As such we added a second facility and Clearfield County’s recycling program support was significantly reduced. We now have just six drop-off sites and had to decrease from full-time enforcement officer to a part-time one. Adding another facility such as Camp Hope to our plan automatically breaches the terms of our agreement with Greentree landfill and our voluntary recycling program support is voided,” she noted.
DEP approved PA Waste, LLC of Philadelphia’s permits to construct a new 5,000 tons-per-day, double-lined, municipal waste landfill in Boggs Township.
The proposed landfill and supporting facilities will be located within an 845-acre facility about seven miles southeast of Clearfield, along the west side of state Route 153. The waste disposal limits will encompass about 217 acres, with support facilities and buffer areas within the remainder of the overall facility boundary, according to DEP.
According to previously published information, PA Waste first applied for a landfill permit in 2006. However, in 2013 during the technical review portion of the application process, it was determined the landfill application had 71 deficiencies and gave PA Waste three months to address the issues.
After several time extensions, DEP rejected the application in April 2015. The company filed an appeal to the ruling to the Environmental Hearing Board, but PA Waste withdrew the appeal on April 15, 2016, according to a previous article in The Progress.
PA Waste resubmitted Phase I of its application in June 2017, and Phase II on Feb. 28, 2018, according to DEP.
PA Waste has five years to construct and begin operations at the landfill or the permits would be voided, according to DEP.