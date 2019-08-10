RUFFNER
Descendants of Bert and Carrie Ruffner will hold their annual family reunion Saturday, Aug. 17 at Camp Missed Alot located at 10447 McGeorge Rd., Clearfield.
Lunch will be served at noon. Meat and table settings will be provided. Those attending are asked to bring a covered dish to share, beverages of their choice and an item for the Chinese auction.
EVANS
The Evans reunion will be held Saturday, Aug. 17 at Big Run Park off Deer Creek Road.
Set up will start at 10 a.m. with lunch to follow around noon. Those attending are asked to bring a covered dish and a picture of self- planting a family tree. Any questions please contact Bill Evans at (814) 357-7848.
LEWIS BARRETT
The Lewis Barrett reunion will be held Sunday, Aug. 11, at 1 p.m. at Irvin Park, Curwensville.
Those attending should bring an item for the Chinese auction and a covered dish to share.