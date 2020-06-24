Henry Manahan will celebrate his 95th birthday on Tuesday, June 30. He would enjoy receiving cards and best wishes from family and friends. Mail may be sent to him at 716 Weaver Street Ext., Clearfield PA, 16830.
dbyers
