FALLS CREEK — A Mother’s Day blaze on Main Street in Falls Creek resulted in the total loss of an apartment building and several displaced residents.
Falls Creek Volunteer Fire Department First Assistant Fire Chief Wes Burkett said the call for a fully-involved structure fire with multiple people entrapped came in at 6:16 p.m. Sunday. But on scene, all occupants of the building were accounted for with minor injuries involved, according to Burkett.
The blaze displaced six families, said Burkett, a total of 16 people.
In addition to the FCVFD, a total of 11 fire companies responded, including firemen from Reynoldsville, Brockway, Pine Creek, Sandy Township, the City of DuBois, Elk 7 and Sykesville, said Burkett. Other departments were on scene for around four hours, while FCVFD personnel were there until early Monday morning.
“The building is a total loss, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation,” he said.
To Burkett’s knowledge, two pets were unaccounted for at the scene.
The American Red Cross is providing assistance to the residents impacted, Burkett added.
Donations for the families may be taken to the office at 109 Main St. in Falls Creek, according to the Falls Creek Facebook group.
K&D Bargain and Bait Shop on Main Street will also be hosting a spaghetti dinner fundraiser for the families from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 16.