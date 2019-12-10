AUSTIN — There will be a holiday open house this weekend at Sinnemahoning State Park. On Saturday, Dec. 14, from noon to 2 p.m., visitors can view the park’s Wildlife Center all decked out in holiday attire, during Sinnemahoning State Park’s annual holiday open house.
Enjoy the eye-catching holiday decorations and Grandpa Hank’s winter village while listening to the sounds of the season and drinking mulled cider by the fire. Free refreshments will be served.
Adults and children will have the opportunity to make holiday ornaments with pinecones and other natural materials. Children can meet Santa and take part in a candy cane hunt. All ages are welcome to join in the festivities.
The park’s gift shop will be open. A public meeting and presentation on Penn’s Parks for All will follow the holiday open house.
Registration is not required for the free seasonal program. For more information, please call the park’s office and wildlife center at 647-8401 or email SinnemahoningSP@pa.gov.