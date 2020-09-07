AUSTIN — On Sunday, Sept.13, from 2-3:15 p.m., children and their families are invited to join the Sinnemahoning State Park educator for a book reading, simple craft, and outdoor activity based on the book, “Chipmunk Song” by Joanne Ryder.
The story time and nature walk program is intended for families with children age 3-7, but older and younger siblings are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Those participating should dress for the outdoors, wear closed-toe shoes, bring a face mask and meet in front of the park’s Wildlife Center.
To mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19, until further notice, all programs at Sinnemahoning State Park will be held outdoors, limited to 25 people or fewer, follow social-distancing guidelines, and require the use of face masks. All participants must wear face coverings while attending state park programs.
To pre-register, or for more information, visit the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resource’s calendar of events http://events.dcnr.pa.gov. Those needing assistance with online registration, should call the park office at 647-8401 and dial 0 for the front desk.
Those that need an accommodation to participate in state park activities due to a disability, should contact the park they plan to visit. With at least seven days’ notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available for educational programs.