AUSTIN — Sinnemahoning State Park has announced its programs scheduled for this weekend. The programs feature two of the most iconic animals of the season –bats and owls.
Batty for Bats will be held Saturday, Oct. 24, from 1-2:30 p.m. Participants will take time out to celebrate some of the season’s least understood animals, the bat. Kick off international bat week by learning more about these amazing and ecologically-vital creatures. This interactive program is open to all ages. All participants must wear face masks. The group size is limited to 24 people. Pre-registration is recommended. Those attending should meet in the classroom of the Wildlife Center.
Owls of Pennsylvania and Saw Whet Owl Banding will be presented Saturday, Oct. 24 from 6:30– 8:30 p.m. October is the season for owls! Participants will discover more about these popular birds, including myths, facts, and the natural history of the state’s eight owl species. While the indoor program is being conducted, a licensed bird bander will monitor capture nets as part of a more than 20-year research project. If owls are caught, the banding and data collection process will be demonstrated on a live bird. In event of inclement weather, the indoor portion of the program will be held, but there will be no netting or banding of live owls. The program size is strictly limited to 23 people. Pre-registration is recommended. When seats are filled, non-registered persons will not be able to attend the program. All participants must wear face masks. Those attending should meet in the classroom of the Wildlife Center.
To register for a program, or for more information, visit the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resource’s Calendar of Events http://events.dcnr.pa.gov. Those needing assistance with online registration, should call the park office at 647-8401 and dial 0 for the front desk.