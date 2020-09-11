AUSTIN –The 2020 First Fork Festival at Sinnemahoning State Park will be held virtually. The festival will be held as a Facebook event Oct. 10 – 11.
Following the tradition of the live First Fork Festival, the virtual event will celebrate the history and culture of the First Fork Sinnemahoning Valley, highlighting local authors, artists, and artisans. High quality art, local handcrafted items and a variety of local artisan foods will be available for sale online.
This event will include dozens of local authors, artists and artisans, many of whom make a portion of their livelihoods by displaying and selling handmade products during the art fair season from March through November. Small businesses have been among those most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions placed on live events this season. Support the artists and artisans of our local community by visiting them online.
For park visitors who have already scheduled a visit to the First Fork Valley that weekend, the park will offer a limited number of live demonstrations and interpretive programs on Saturday, Oct. 10 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all live programs at Sinnemahoning State Park will be held outdoors, require social distancing, and the use of face masks. Program group size is limited. Pre-registration for programs is required.
This community-focused free virtual event takes Oct. 10-11 on the Sinnemahoning State Park Facebook page can be found at www.facebook.com/sinnemahoningSP/events. Information will also be available on the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ calendar of events at www.events.dcnr.pa.gov/sinnemahonning_state_park and through the park’s email newsletter.
Those interested in obtaining a list of vendors participating in the virtual First Fork Festival event or have questions about programs at Sinnemahoning State Park should contact the park’s office at 647-8961, email sinnemahoningSP@pa.gov or visit the park’s Facebook page.