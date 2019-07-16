AUSTIN — Sinnemahoning State Park is now accepting applications for vendors and exhibitors for the seventh annual First Fork Festival, which will be held at the Wildlife Center on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The First Fork Festival celebrates the history and culture of the First Fork Sinnemahoning Valley, highlighting local authors, artists, craft makers and artisans. Surrounded by glorious fall color at Sinnemahoning State Park, this event drew more than 1,200 visitors last year.
A limited number of vendor spaces are available. Vendor spaces will be granted based on criteria, including, but not limited to, past participation in the First Fork Festival, proximity to and relationship with the First Fork Valley and the PA Wilds, hand-made or personally crafted products, uniqueness and quality of product, and relevance of product to history and culture theme of the festival.
The vendor fee is $20 per exhibit space for early-bird registration paid by Aug. 31. Fee is $30 per space if paid on or after Sept. 1. All applications and payments must be received no later than Sunday, Sept. 15.
For more information about the First Fork Festival, or to request a vendor application, please email the park office at SinnemahoningSP@pa.gov or call 647-8401.