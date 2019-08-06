AUSTIN — Sinnemahoning State Park is offering three different ways to enjoy the George B. Stevenson reservoir, with fishing, kayaking and pontoon boat tours.
“Fishing Skills on the Lake” will be held Thursday, Aug. 8, beginning at noon in the lake day use area. Visitors can brush up on their fishing skills aboard the pontoon boat while learning about the various fish habitats of the lake. No license is required. Tackle and bait will be provided. The group size is limited. Pre-registration is required by Wednesday, Aug. 7.
Kayak games will be held Saturday, Aug. 10, beginning at 3 p.m. in the lake day use area. Visitors can learn basic water safety and paddling techniques while enjoying games and activities to improve kayak skills. All equipment is provided. The program is open to those age 12 through adult who are able to swim. The group size is limited. Pre-registration required by Friday, Aug. 9.
Pontoon boat tours, will be held Sunday, Aug. 11, 10:30 a.m. and noon in the lake day use area. Relaxing and informative one-hour tours of the Stevenson reservoir. The program is free although donations are encouraged. Reservations are recommended.
To pre-register for a program, or for more information, please visit the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Calendar of Events at http.//events.dcnr.pa.gov. Those who need assistance with online registration, should call the park office at 647-8401 and dial 0 for the front desk.
Visitors that need accommodations to participate in state park activities due to a disability, should contact the park they plan to visit. With at least seven days’ notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available for educational programs.