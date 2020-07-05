Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public Library is once again serving the community. After being closed from mid-March through the end of May because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the library, located at 1 S. Front St., Clearfield, began offering curbside service several weeks ago and as of June 15, patrons can visit the library to borrow books and other materials or use its computers.
Director Lisa Coval said the library is observing Centers for Disease Control recommendations in requiring those visiting to wear masks and practice social distancing. The library is still offering curbside delivery for those who are concerned about in-person visits. She said they can research and request materials on the library’s website by completing the request form or call the library directly at 765-3271 to inquire about available materials or authors.
“We’re ready for patrons to come back to the library. We are very fortunate in that the library is a large building with two wings that allows for social distancing,” Coval said.
To meet those directives, patrons are asked to utilize the hand sanitizer stations, not to leisurely browse materials and shorten the length of their visit. “That’s not really what we want to see, but unfortunately, that’s the way it is right now,” she added.
There is a change in the way the library’s computers can now be used. She said the computers are available but the library can only use three of the six at one time to create space between patrons. “We are asking patrons to use the computers for 30-minute intervals. Currently no gaming is allowed.”
Coval said the library is currently trying to meet patron’s demands by reworking the services it offers and the ways they are available. “There are new things we are doing to try to reach patrons. We want to meet their needs and utilize the time they spend here. We have upgraded services and have plans to offer additional ones,” she explained.
One of the ways the library has expanded its services is by offering mobile hotspots for rent. Coval said the library saw the need for internet connections after schools closed to slow the spread of coronavirus. “Many families were really struggling because they did not have the internet connections needed to complete school work,” she explained.
Those who are interested can call the library and give their zip code and staff can determine whether the hotspot will work in their area.
Hotspots may be rented by patrons, age 18 or older, with a valid library card with no fines or violations. The hotspots can be rented for 14 or 30 days. Fees are $15 for 14 days or $30 for 30 days. “We are really excited about this program. We think it can help,” Coval explained. She said if the program is well-received, the library would explore grant funding to purchase additional hotspots.
Partnering with CenClear
The library has partnered with CenClear to offer early screenings for children younger than age 3. Coval said evaluations will be offered Tuesday, July 7, from 10 a.m. to noon, and Thursday, July 16 from 1-3 p.m.
Parents who are concerned about their infant or toddler’s behavior, skills or communication may make an appointment for an in-person evaluation at the library by calling 342-5678, extension No. 2237 or No. 4218.
Coval said the library had hoped to offer the screenings in March and April but they had to reschedule because of the pandemic. She said the screenings are very beneficial. “We can reach children that need services early and by the time they are school-age they can already be receiving services they need.
Summer reading program
The library’s summer reading program is underway. Youth Librarian Amy Daub said the theme is “Imagine Your Story.” Families will work together on activities online throughout Aug. 6 when the program will end.
For each goal they complete they will earn tickets to be placed in a prize drawing. Thanks to the generosity of Walmart Distribution Center, prizes to be offered include a trampoline, a HP laptop computer and a Nintendo Switch.
Coval said the library is giving back to Clearfield area businesses through the 2020 summer reading program by purchasing gift certificates and other items to be given away in the drawing.
“In normal years, the library would solicit prizes from local businesses,” Coval said. “Those businesses have supported the library generously throughout the years. This year, the library gets a chance to support them by giving back.”
Coval said plans are to use a community grant from Walmart to purchase those items that will be used for summer reading program prizes. The funds are ones the library would have used to secure speakers or offer group activities for the summer reading program.
Community has continued to support the library
Coval reported the recent Friends of Shaw Library campaign has been very well received.
“We were concerned when we sent out letters because we weren’t really sure about the state of the local economy but we have received wonderful support from the community,” she explained.
Those who would like to support the library and its efforts may mail donations to 1 South Front St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
The library’s days and hours of operation are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The library is currently closed both Saturdays and Sundays.
For additional information call the library at 765-3271 or visit its Facebook page.