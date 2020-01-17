Clearfield-Lawrence Township Airport Authority reorganized Wednesday. Dick Shaffer was retained as board chairman. Paul Snyder was elected vice chairman.
Harvey Haag will remain the authority secretary and Jerry Kaufield, treasurer. Howard Veihdeffer is the fifth member of the board.
Peter Smith will continue as solicitor; CNB Bank, depository; and Johnston, Nelson, Shimmel & Thomas LLP, accountant.
Meetings will continue to be held on the third Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Clearfield-Lawrence Township Airport. The dates are Feb. 19, March 18, April 15, May 20, June 17, July 15, Aug. 19, Sept. 16, Oct. 21, Nov. 18 and Dec. 16.
GAI Consultants, DuBois, will serve as consulting engineer. The authority is in the middle of a five-year contract with the company. The current agreement will expire in 2022.
At the monthly business meeting that followed, the authority heard Engineer Brian Wolfel will attend the authority’s February meeting to review the advertisement for projects to rehabilitate, repair and seal cracks on the runway, taxiway and apron at the airport.
At previous meetings, the authority said tentative plans are advertise the project early next year with work to begin in late spring. Shaffer reported the authority has received a commitment for funding for the work from the state Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Aviation and requests for reimbursement have been submitted to the agency.