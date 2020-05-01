DUBOIS — With the assistance of Clearfield County Planning and Community Development Office, Sandy Township has announced a Sewer Lateral Financial Assistance Program.
This program will provide assistance of up to $2,000 for qualified low to moderate-income homeowners; and up to 50 percent of the $2,000 limit for qualified low to moderate-income renters of Sandy Township. The financial assistance may only be used to help qualified applicants replace their residential sewer laterals that connect to the township’s sewer lines.
Financial assistance is available to people who own and occupy their homes. Renters may apply with permission and documents from the homeowner. Homeowners with rental units will be required to pay at least 50 percent of the new lateral cost.
In order to be eligible, household incomes must be below the following limits:
- 1 person household – maximum income – $35,000
- 2 person household – maximum income –$40,450
- 3 person household – maximum income – $45,500
- 4 person household – maximum income –$50,550
- 5 person household – maximum income –$54,600
- 6 person household – maximum income –$58,650
- 7 person household – maximum income –$62,700
- 8 person household – maximum income –$66,750
Individuals who believe their total household income is below the limits listed above should contact Lisa by calling Clearfield County Planning & Community Development at 814-765-5149.
Applicants must provide documentation of the following:
- Documentation of the current income for all persons residing in the household [this will be most recent statements of interest/dividends; SSI Benefit form(s); Public Assistance statement; Unemployment Compensation; Child Support, along with current employment paystubs for all persons residing in household, etc.; and,
- Proof of ownership, and or rental agreement or lease; and,
- A copy of current paid property tax receipt. All current property taxes must be paid, or arrangements for payment made, in order to receive this financial assistance; and,
- Sewage must be current in order to be considered for financial assistance.
What happens after I apply?Applications will be processed to verify the reported information, and determine your eligibility for the financial assistance. If you are eligible, you will receive a letter indicating the level of grant assistance. Grant assistance will be sent directly to the contractor for sewer lateral costs on your behalf.
If you received, a letter from the township that requires you to construct a new sewage lateral this program can help eligible consumers. To find out more information contact Lisa Kovalick at the Clearfield County Planning and Community Development office at 814-765-5149.