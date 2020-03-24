Although Clearfield County’s centers for active living in Clearfield, Coalport, Kylertown and Mahaffey are currently closed because of concerns over the spread of coronavirus, senior citizens who depended on centers for their mid-day meals are able to continue receiving meals through the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging’s Meals on Wheels.
The centers have been closed since Monday, March 16, and, at this time, will remain shuttered through Monday, March 30. Information on CCAAA’s website said the situation and the risk to each center’s clients and the communities they are located in continues to be assessed and additional changes to schedules may be warranted.
CCAAA’s Chief Executive Officer Kathleen Gillespie said the agency’s clients are still able to receive hot ready-to-eat meals Mondays through Fridays brought to their doors through its Meals on Wheels service. The service is available to those age 60 and older, who are disabled or have serious medical conditions.
“We have seen a significant increase in numbers for home-delivered meals since March 16,” Gillespie said.
She said many of the consumers who depended on the centers on a daily basis for educational opportunities, classes or socializing have registered for the Meals on Wheels program.
“All assessments can be done via the telephone. It’s very quick and easy for them to do,” she explained.
The Meals on Wheels program is longstanding. The program predates the current CCAAA Inc. and was established in 1965 with the creation of the Older Americans Act.
It was first administered by Clearfield County through Community Action dating back to 1973; when the Older Americans Act was amended requiring states to establish local Area Agencies on Aging. The program then transferred to the local AAA, established in 1977, according to previously published information.
It is easy for senior citizens to get signed up for Meals on Wheels. Through the aid of an CCAAA employee, callers will be given a short assessment and, in most cases, can be added to the delivery route.
Gillespie said there are 12 routes throughout Clearfield County including some of the most remote areas. Each day, older county residents can receive a hot nutritious meal delivered by a friendly attentive driver. While the main purpose is to deliver the daily meal, drivers also engage consumers in conversation inquiring how things are going and about how they are feeling that day.
She said the drivers report back when they return from their routes and if there is a concern CCAAA’s nursing staff can follow up. She said agency personnel also keep in touch with consumers calling them at least once every two weeks.
Those who want additional information on Meals on Wheels or want an assessment can call CCAAA at 765-2696 or 1-800-225-8571.