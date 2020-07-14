CURWENSVILLE — In response to ongoing issues with the misuse of Clearfield County’s recycling containers, Curwensville Borough Council approved the purchase of security cameras to be installed in the area near the maintenance garage.
Councilman Tom Carfley told members there have been reoccurring problems with people not placing their items into the specified containers and leaving bags of items outside the containers, which the borough’s employees have had to clean up.
“There was a an incident there in the past week. It was pretty bad,” Carfley said. Not only were bags of items left beside the containers, but someone went into the street crew’s restroom in the borough garage while employees were working in another location, used the facilities and befouled the fixtures.
“Someone made a royal mess,” President Sara Curulla said.
Carfley reported the borough had previously received warnings from Clearfield County Solid Waste concerning items left that did not fit the descriptions on the recycling containers or items placed beside the containers rather than inside.
He said although there are signs on the containers indicating what can be placed in them, people persist in not following the directions.
“People don’t want recycling, I guess,” Carfley said.
Council did not provide any information on the cost of the cameras or when they would be installed. The vote to purchase them was unanimous with all members in attendance. Member Dave Donahue participated in the meeting by speaker phone.