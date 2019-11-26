BELLS LANDING — The music from the pageant that has become a treasured Christmas season fixture is returning.
A choral presentation of the music from “The Search for Peace” will be presented Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Bells Landing Baptist Church. Performances are Friday, Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 7, at 4:30 and 8 p.m.
There is no cost to attend but a free will offering will be taken at each performance. The church seats 160 people and has limited parking. Organizers are requesting those attending the show use a carpool.
Tickets can be reserved for any of the three productions at blbc.ticketleap.com or by calling 277-6783. Any tickets that have not been reserved in advance will be offered at the door.
Director Mark Barrett of Bells Landing said he would not hear of the pageant, written by the late Laura Wright, being delayed another year.
It was decided last year by those who had prepared for and presented the pageant for many years at Curwensville United Methodist Church that the popular Christmas play was going on hiatus. This would provide time to find a director and some new volunteers to assist with preparations for the project that featured more than 100 actors, singers and musicians.
The pageant has a nearly 60-year history of being presented at the Curwensville location, with the first production held in 1960.
Barrett told The Progress it would have taken a great deal of time and effort to direct the pageant — a non-traditional telling of the birth of Jesus Christ — as it had been in the past. He said he could not commit to directing the pageant, but agreed to oversee three shows featuring music and narration from the show along with a slideshow of photographs from former performances.
“The pictures will help carry the performances,” Barrett said, adding there will not be costumes or drama.
“I wanted to carry on the music in some way. This is still Laura’s program and the music and narration has not changed from the pageant to the performances. These choral performances offer those whose Christmas tradition The Search for Peace had become, an opportunity to still hear the music they enjoy so much,” he explained.
Many local singers who performed in the pageant over the years are returning to be part of the concerts. Lauren Holland of Curwensville will narrate. Sue Johnson is the pianist and Barrett, the organist. There will be solos by Dave Barrett, Jim Sopic and Jim Strickland.
Barrett said he and others are hopeful the full pageant can be revived for 2020.