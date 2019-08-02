WESTOVER — Harmony Area School Board continues its search for a superintendent of schools.
At Wednesday’s rescheduled meeting, Board President Nancy Oaks read a written statement concerning progress in its pursuit.
“The board is continuing to perform its due diligence in the search for a superintendent. It recognizes the importance of the position in the long-term interest of the school district.”
In June, Oaks reported a second round of candidate interviews was being performed by the board’s personnel committee that consists of Directors Kathleen Cowden, Susan Gallaher, Betty Kunsman and Oaks. The committee was appointed by the board in February to oversee a search for a new superintendent.
Two executive sessions for personnel matters were conducted on July 23. One was held by the board’s finance committee and the other by a committee of the whole board.
The board has been without a permanent superintendent since early October of 2018 when Stuart Albaugh unexpectedly withdrew from the position, just two months shy of his one-year anniversary as the district’s overseer.
On Oct. 31, the board hired Dr. Norman Hatten of Curwensville to serve as an interim superintendent, working two-to-three days per week at a salary of $500 per day plus mileage.
The board has released few details about the search and has not provided a timeline for the search to be completed and a new superintendent to be hired.