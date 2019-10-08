AUSTIN — The seventh annual First Fork Festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, at Sinnemahoning State Park. Activities will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Local authors, artists and artisans will showcase their talents amidst a backdrop of full autumn color in the Pennsylvania Wilds.
The First Fork Festival provides a unique opportunity to shop for gifts, or for visitors to pick up something special for themselves while enjoying the beautiful fall weather in the First Fork Valley. High quality art, local handcrafted items and a variety of local foods will be available for sale. Scheduled demonstrations and hands-on interpretive activities throughout the day make this festival fun for the entire family.
Live demonstrations include blacksmithing and flintknapping with Robbie Ickes, 18th century fire building and toy building with Chris and Lori Haas, wood turning with Mahlon Davenport, the French and Indian War stories with Bill Roberston, as well as white-tailed deer and elk conservation, beekeeping, health with oils, and more.
Visiting the First Fork Festival for the first time this year is the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Woodmobile — a 34-foot long trailer filled with interactive exhibits about Pennsylvania forests and products that come from the lumber and paper industries.
A highlight of the festival will be a performance by singer and songwriter, Jim Colbert. Colbert will take the stage from 1-3 p.m. in front of the Wildlife Center. Colbert who is known as the Bellefonte Balladeer, will perform originals with subject matter ranging from playwright Eugene O’Neill, Centralia’s mine fire, vintage Triumph motorcycles and old Buicks to a host of selections about his home town of Johnstown. A delight to the ear, Jim’s award-winning songs offer a cross section of Americana seen through the eyes of a life-long Pennsylvania resident. Following Colbert’s opening for Red Molly in Merrick, N.Y., Critic Gene Frey said, “Jim Colbert entered a room full of strangers and left a room full of fans and friends, all won over by his engaging personality, warm voice, and a set of well-crafted, personal songs. See him wherever you can.”
This community-focused, admission-free event takes place at the park’s office. The park is located off state Route 872 in Grove Township, Cameron County, 14 miles south of Austin.
Copies of the First Fork Festival schedule, information about the festival or other programs at Sinnemahoning State Park, are available by calling the park office at 814-647-8961 or emailing SinnemahoningSP@pa.gov. Information is also available at the park’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/sinnemahoningSP.