DuBOIS — Sandy Township is hosting a free family-friendly event — “Dog Days of Summer” — this weekend and dogs are very much welcome to attend.
The first-ever event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Sandy Township Recreational Park and will feature the Mid-Atlantic Disc Dogs, a competition for dogs, according to township Manager Shawn Arbaugh.
People are invited to bring their dogs, who must be leashed at all times other than when competing. Those attending will be able to enter a frisbee toss and play fetch with their dog. Pet photos will also be taken.
Other entertainment includes live music by Kurt Thomas and caricaturist Sam Saxton will provide free caricatures of individuals and their pet.
Additional features at the event will include: The Chow Hall food truck, The Winery at Wilcox, Chicken Hill Distillery, Pampered Puppies Mobile Pet Spa, Ruff World Training, including free demonstrations, Treasure Lake Bark Park, Debbie’s Ceramics and Crafts, The Barkery Pet Cuisine and Aedan the certified therapy dog and his adventures. There will also be a beer tent and prizes.
Those attending are welcome to bring their own chairs and shade tents.