DuBOIS — Despite one door closing on the prospects of the City of DuBois and Sandy Township consolidating into one municipality, another one has opened.
As a result, voters could decide the question for themselves in November.
Township Supervisor Sam Mollica and township resident Barry Abbott told the DuBois City Council Monday that they are undertaking an effort to get enough signatures from qualified voters in each municipality to put the question on the ballot.
Earlier this year, the city and township decided to collaborate on a study by the Pennsylvania Economy League on the pros and cons, benefits and drawbacks of combining the two municipalities.
Earlier this month, the supervisors reversed course and pulled the plug on any further support from the township. Jim Jeffers, Mark Sullivan, Kevin Salandra and Bill Beers voted against continuing while Mollica voted to move forward.
A poll of a sample of registered voters that showed 49 percent of township residents in favor of consolidation did not, in the opinion of the four supervisors who voted against continuing, constitute sufficient support.
Sentiments that the supervisors “took the vote away” from the voters led to a new movement to let the voters decide. Abbott, who was elected in the May primary to soon serve on the board of supervisors, said he feels the supervisors infringed on his right to vote.
Now, with the Pennsylvania Economy League’s help, the language for the petitions will be drafted. They will include the form of government for a new municipality if the referendum is approved, the number of elected officials and other issues.
In order to appear on the November ballot, supporters must secure and submit 219 valid signatures from the township and approximately 160 from the city to the county Election Office by Aug. 3.
Mayor Ed Walsh and council members were unanimous in congratulating the group for taking the next step.
Since 1989, the question of consolidation has been approved three times by city residents and rejected three times by township voters. In order for consolidation to take place, voters in each municipality must vote separately and affirmatively to move forward.