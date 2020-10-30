Signups will be held Thursday, Nov. 12, for Salvation Army Clearfield Corps annual children’s Christmas toys and senior food boxes at the worship and service center, 119 Byers St., Clearfield.
Due to the coronavirus mandates, those registering are asked to form a line from the back entrance to the building’s parking lot and drive around the left side of the building to the ramp. Families will then be called in one at a time. Those entering the building are asked to wear a mask and not bring any children. Those signing up are able to exit using the side door.
Those signing up must provide identification for each household member — an insurance card or medical card may be used for children. They must also provide proof of all income and residence for each household member including children.