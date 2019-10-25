The Salvation Army will kick off its annual kettle drive with dinner and a program Thursday, Nov. 7, at 6 p.m. at its worship and service center located at 119 Byers St., Clearfield.
Advance tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Tickets will also be sold at the door at a cost of $12 for adults and $6 for children.
The guest speaker for the event is Mrs. Clearfield International, Amanda Strandburg. There will also be music and basket raffles.
The kettle drive is in need of volunteers beginning Nov. 5. Funds from the drive as used to assist the less fortunate through a number of programs. Anyone interested should contact the Salvation Army office for details at 765-4981.