A drive through lasagna dinner will be held Friday, Oct. 23, from 5-7 p.m. at the Salvation Army of Clearfield’s worship center located at 119 Byers St., Clearfield.
The cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children younger than age 12.
There is also an online auction on the Salvation Army’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/ClfdSally. The auction is open from noon on Friday, Oct. 23 through noon, Sunday, Oct. 25.
Proceeds from the meal and the auction benefit the Salvation Army of Clearfield’s numerous projects and activities that benefit the community.