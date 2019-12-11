The Clearfield Salvation Army remains in need of toys for its annual Christmas distribution.
Captain Laurie Greenfield told The Progress that volunteers have been packing toys this week in preparation for toys and food boxes to be issued Monday, Dec. 16 in time for Christmas.
Toys are needed for both boys and girls ages newborn to 12.
Items may be brought to the Salvation Army Worship and Service Center at 119 Byers St., Clearfield. The center is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For additional information call the Salvation Army at 765-4981.