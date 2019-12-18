Clearfield Salvation Army Captain Laurie Greenfield is issuing an appeal for the public’s help.
Captain Greenfield told The Progress on Tuesday that the 2019 Red Kettle campaign has a goal deficit with just seven days left to go. The shorter season between Thanksgiving and Christmas may have played a role in falling short as does a lack of volunteers willing to stand at area businesses and ring the bells.
“We are behind on our kettle goal. We set a goal of $60,000 by Tuesday, Dec. 24, and have collected just $45,000.” she said.
Funds from the drive are used to make the upcoming Christmas holiday a little bit brighter for less fortunate families by providing food and toys. Funds received are also targeted for fuel assistance throughout the winter months and children’s programing such as the backpack ministry and summer camp.
Captain Greenfield said anyone who wants to make a donation to the drive can visit Clearfield businesses where the Red Kettle is manned by volunteers, visit the office at the Salvation Army’s Worship and Service Center at 119 Byers St., Clearfield or mail a check to the Salvation Army at 119 Byers St., P.O. Box 987, Clearfield, PA 16830.
For additional information Captain Greenfield can be reached by calling 765-4981.