CURWENSVILLE — Despite Mother Nature forcing the Safe Kids Clearfield County bicycle rodeo’s original date to be postponed due to thunderstorms, 16 youth came out to participate in the rescheduled event held on June 24.
Safe Kids Clearfield County hosted the event, in conjunction with the Curwensville Public Library. The bicycle rodeo served as a clinic to teach children skills and precautions needed to ride a bicycle safely. Participants took part in various stations including an obstacle course, bike inspection and helmet fitting.
A special thank you goes out to the Walmart Distribution Center for the donation of eight bicycles that were given away at the conclusion of the event, as well the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center who sent volunteers enrolled in the nursing program, Curwensville Area School District for use of the elementary school parking lot, West Branch Area School District for providing snacks, and Peggy Barrett and Curwensville Public Library for helping coordinate the event and providing supplies for bike decorating. Every child went home with a new bike helmet donated by the Safe Kids Clearfield County.
This year marks the fourth consecutive year Safe Kids Clearfield County has offered this event. Previous bicycle rodeos were offered in Philipsburg in 2016, Clearfield in 2017 and DuBois in 2018.
The group is hoping to extend their outreach and offer two events in 2020. To see photos from the event, connect with Safe Kids Coalition of Clearfield County on its Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ClearfieldCountySafeKids/
Next up for the coalition will be helping lead many of the safety stations at the 13th annual Progressive Agriculture Safety Day, Sept. 18 at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds. The event will welcome second graders from Clearfield Area Elementary School. Clearfield Alliance Christian School, St. Francis and West Branch Elementary School.
Safe Kids Clearfield County is part of Safe Kids Worldwide, http://www.safekids.org/, a global organization dedicated to preventing injuries in children, the number one killer of kids in the U.S. The coalition welcomes new members and traditionally meets the third Tuesday during the months of January, March, May, July, September and November at noon at Cen Clear Child Services, 50 Bigler Road, Bigler.
The organization’s next meeting will be on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at noon. Donations to Safe Kids Clearfield County are tax-deductible and can help ensure the word about safe practices can be spread all year long.