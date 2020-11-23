This week contains the day I wait for all year long — Thanksgiving. It is my favorite holiday.
I like the attitude of gratitude that is so plentiful in the days that lead up to Thanksgiving. There are no presents to buy and definitely there aren’t decisions about whether or not a gift is the right choice for someone for me to ponder for days on end. No baskets to fill and hide and no Halloween candy to buy. I know there is a big meal to shop for and cook, but I really don’t mind it.
The Thanksgiving meal is my favorite. While there are traditional components to our dinner that never change, there is some room for additions such as the recipe I am sharing with you today.
If you don’t like cranberries, you may want to stop reading this right now. I like cranberries. Cranberry relish, apple pies with cranberries, cranberry glaze on turkey, a layer of cranberry sauce on my leftover turkey sandwich — I like them all. I believe however, cranberries have no middle ground. People either like them or they don’t.
So my apologies if cranberries are not your thing, but I like them and they are even better blanketed with a buttery, sweet moist cookie/cake layer like in this Cranberry Pie. This pie, which is more like a cake with a cookie-like crust, calls for fresh cranberries which are readily available right now.
The original title of this recipe was Christmas Cranberry Pie. Those who want to wait and make this for Christmas can, but it is so good you might want to bake it for both Thanksgiving and Christmas. It is very easy to prepare and will enhance your dessert offerings.
Cranberry Pie can be served as is, but it was really delicious warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Whipped cream would also be a great topping. You will notice the recipe calls for nuts but I didn’t add them.
CRANBERRY PIE
Filling:
1 12-ounce bag fresh cranberries
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cup chopped walnuts or pecans, optional
Topping:
3/4 cup butter, softened
1 cup sugar
2 eggs
1 cup all-purpose flour
A pinch of salt
1 teaspoon almond extract
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Combine the filling ingredients and toss to combine. Pour into a 9-inch deep pie plate that has been sprayed with non-stick cooking spray.
In a mixing bowl, combine butter and sugar and beat until the mixture is light and fluffy. Add the eggs and almond extract and continue mixing. Add the flour and salt and beat until combined.
Use a spoon to drop dollops of the batter on top of the sugared cranberries. Once all the batter has been dropped on top, use the spoon to smooth the batter out.
Bake for 50-60 minutes or until the crust is golden. Test for doneness by inserting a toothpick into the center.