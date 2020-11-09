DUBOIS — Habitat for Humanity of Clearfield County is sponsoring an inaugural ‘Ugly Roof Contest.’
According to Executive Director Anthony Caiola, the organization was inspired by numerous requests it receives for new roofs and roof repairs and hoped to lend an air of joviality to a serious problem by comparing the appearance of those crumbling and unattractive roofs to ugly Christmas sweaters.
He said grant funds received from the Palumbo Foundation and Dominion Energy got staff and board members thinking about how the money could best benefit Clearfield County residents. Caiola reported Habitat receives numerous requests for roof repairs and replacements but until now hasn’t had the funds to fulfill those appeals.
“We are really excited about this. We thought the grant funds would provide a good opportunity for us to help local residents,” he said. Habitat plans to partner with a local roofing company or companies to bring the project to fruition.
Beginning Monday, Habitat will make a post to its Facebook page announcing the contest, it will also request other Facebook users like Habitat’s page and comment why their roof should be chosen as the ugliest and why a new roof is needed and share Habitat’s original post to their own pages.
Caiola said the contest will continue for four weeks and then a committee will meet to narrow down the entries and collect data necessary to help them make a decision.
“The team will narrow down the field and hope to get the right fit for the right person.” Caiola said the committee may contact the person who entered for some additional information about the roof. “We may do a site visit, take some photos and ask them to share their story so we can get a feel for where they are and how Habitat can help.”
Caiola said the committee hopes to choose a winner by the new year and possibly, weather depending, get the new roof on before the snow piles up in the event there is a structural issue.
“We will try to serve the best family possible. We are just super excited about it and hope this contest can bless somebody.”
He said Habitat has several projects it is currently working on.
“We have a couple of pieces of property we are hoping to close on by the new year. We are looking for both land and blighted properties. Habitat is shifting its focus a bit from solely working on new builds. New builds are amazing but bringing something back from a blighted stage is also a amazing. 2020 has been a hard year. Many are hoping 2021 will provide the ability to serve, bless and do something good for the community,” Caiola said.