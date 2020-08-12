ROCKTON — A Rockton woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Anderson Creek Road in Union Township on Aug. 5, according to Dubois-based state police.
Susan R. Guzzo, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clearfield County Executive Deputy Coroner, state police said.
According to state police, Guzzo was driving a 2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek and traveling west on Anderson Creek Road when the vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons. The vehicle hit a tree and continued traveling west until striking another tree, where it came to a final rest.
The crash occurred about 600 feet from the intersection with Home Camp Road around 1 p.m. on Aug. 5, police said.