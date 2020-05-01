ST. MARYS — A Rockton man is facing charges after he was allegedly caught driving under the influence of methamphetamine and amphetamines in March.
Nathanial Robert Hornung, 34, of Rockton, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended license, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office April 14.
According to court documents, City of St. Marys Police were conducting surveillance at 232 George St. on March 29 due to ongoing reports of drug sales activity, when the officer viewed a white Chevrolet pull out of the driveway and travel toward Maurus Street. The officer followed the vehicle, obtained information from the registration plate and discovered that Hornung’s license was suspended.
Police initiated a traffic stop and discovered a man in the passenger seat as who said they were retrieving some of his items before he moved the following day. The officer said there were no items in the car, and noticed Hornung was displaying signs of extreme nervousness. Hornung told the officer there were no drugs in the car.
K9 Officer Nando was deployed on the vehicle, and provided indications of the presence of drugs. Police seized a small glass vial of methamphetamine on the front passenger seat. Hornung also performed poorly on the field sobriety test.
A blood test later showed Hornung reportedly had amphetamines and methamphetamine in his system.
Hornung’s preliminary hearing is set for 11 a.m. June 9 at Jacob’s office.