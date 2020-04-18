ROCKTON — A 60-year old Rockton man has been accused of exchanging explicit photos and videos on his cell phone with a 14-year-old boy, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
On April 14, state police in DuBois charged David Wayne Kitchen, Christian Ridge Road Extension, with the following felony counts: Knowingly photographing, videotaping, or depicting on computer or filming sexual acts of a child under the age of 18 years; dissemination of photographs, videotapes, computer depictions and films of a child under the age of 18; unlawful contact with a minor; child pornography; criminal use of communication facility; and a misdemeanor charge of corruption of minors. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 5 at Ford’s office.
The affidavit of probable cause stated that on June 6, 2019, an officer from Council Bluffs Police Department, Iowa, received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, advising that a juvenile victim allegedly shared explicit photos and videos over Facebook Messenger with Kitchen.
Facebook messages between Kitchen and the minor were found between Feb. 1-July 3, 2019. Kitchen’s Facebook Messenger reportedly indicated he was messaging several different teenage boys and adult men while posing as a man in his 20s. Conversations between the minor and Kitchen allegedly included their exchange of explicit photos and videos of each other.
On Aug. 6, 2019, the victim told police he had been talking with Kitchen for more than a year and the two would exchange explicit photos and videos of themselves.
The Pennsylvania State Police Computer Crimes Task Force reportedly traced the IP address of the adult man to Kitchen. On Jan. 29, police obtained a search warrant for Kitchen’s residence, where Kitchen reportedly admitted he used a fictitious name to portray himself on Facebook Messenger. He also allegedly admitted to talking to several young men on Facebook and exchanging pictures and videos on his cell phone for sexual gratification and friendship. Kitchen allegedly denied remembering his conversation with the 14-year-old but reportedly said, “Well if you have it in black and white I must have done it. I can’t believe I did this.”