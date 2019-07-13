CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School District’s Riverside Stadium is getting a new name in recognition of longstanding dedication and comittment to the district’s football program by a late coach.
The arena at 10 Stadium Dr., Curwensville will now be known as Coach Andy Evanko Stadium after the school board unanimously approved the measure at Thursday’s special meeting.
Evanko, a 1973 graduate of Curwensville Area High School, had been involved in the football program in the Curwensville Area School District for 35 years. His beginning in the program was recording the team’s play films. He assisted Coach Lyle Domico, later served as the junior high program coach and then as an assistant varsity coach for both Lyle Domico and Alan Nichol.
Evanko assumed the head varsity coaching position in 2000 — a designation he held until the time of his death from {span}amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS or Lou Gehrig’s Disease){/span} on June 5.
During his head coaching career, Evanko led the Golden Tide Football program to 150 victories.
Superintendent Ron Matchock told The Progress following the meeting that the board is hoping to have an official dedication ceremony at the football field, possibly at its opening home varsity football game.
He said work is preparing to commence on rehabilitating the rock wall surrounding a portion of the stadium, adding the board hopes to know a completion date for the work before scheduling the ceremony.