RICK L. NUDGE
MORRISDALE –Rick L. Nudge, 67, of Morrisdale, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Philipsburg.
Born March 5, 1954 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Frank Nudge Sr., and Beverly (Quick) Nudge Gallaher.
On June 30, 1984 at Trinity United Methodist Church, Philipsburg, he wed Kathryn Ann (Guydosik) Nudge, who survives at home.
Also surviving are his siblings, Frank Nudge Jr. and wife Kimberlea, Woodland, Deb Howe and husband Darrell, Roanoke, Va., Kathy Ibberson and companion John, Philipsburg, Naomi Nudge, Morrisdale, Wesley Johnson, Ohio; Janet Gallagher Witmer and husband Rick, Centre Hall and Eugene Gallaher, Goshen.
Rick was a 1972 graduate of Philipsburg High School.
A memorial service for family and friends will be held at Chester Hill Fire Company, 302 Walton St., Chester Hill, Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale.