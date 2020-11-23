CURWENSVILLE — The General Federation of Women’s Clubs Curwensville Woman’s Club met Nov. 3 at the Curwensville Community Center.
Fifteen members and two guests — Isabella Wood and Kacie Hopkins — were present.
A thank-you note was received from Marion Manor for bingo prizes donated by the club to them. In other business, President Rhonda Sheeder asked members if they would take the name of a resident to provide a Christmas gift. Kathy Long reported six birthday bags were filled and delivered to the Curwensville Food Pantry for November.
Community improvement committee Chairwoman Carrie Wood reported the Northwest Bank square was decorated for Home for the Holidays and more decorations would be put up there by Thanksgiving.
Joan Domico asked members to save articles about the club from The Progress and to let her know of any club activities that require a photo to be taken.
Library committee Chairwoman Barb Baronak reported Curwensville Library is returning to normal hours but it is still unable to accept donations of books for its book sales.
Lois Richards reminded members orders for the Terry Lynn Nut fundraiser are due soon and should be turned in to her. She also reported the club is planning to host an American Red Cross blood drive on Feb. 8 from 12:30-6 p.m. at the Curwensville Community Center. Donors can register for the drive online.
Richards provided the program for the evening. She portrayed a suffragist and gave an interesting speech on women seeking the right to vote in 1878. She noted women never gave up and on March 3, 1913, GFWC led a parade for the movement which featured more than 5,000 marchers.
The club’s next meeting is Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. at the Curwensville Community Center. Entertainment for the evening will be provided by Brenda Weber. A $5 gift exchange will be held. A gift decorating contest will not be held this year.