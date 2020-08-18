CURWENSVILLE — Two Curwensville business owners questioned whether a community volunteer effort could upgrade the comfort facilities at Coach Andy Evanko Stadium at a less expensive cost — although the district superintendent said he is uncertain if such an effort could be organized quickly.
Jerry Bloom and Dan McDonald attended Monday’s meeting after speaking to the board at Thursday’s work session about the cost for the project to rehabilitate the field house and construct a new building for public toilets at the stadium. The men said they believe the bids approved for the project, engineering and materials are too costly — and could be built at a much cheaper cost by business owners and tradesmen from the community.
Bloom said much of the work done a number of years ago to build the Fairman Center at the school was by volunteers, and they were able to build a quality structure at a lesser cost.
“I think it could be built cheaper,” Bloom said of the stadium fieldhouse/public toilet. “I think we could get a group together to do it for half the price.”
He noted at Thursday’s meeting, he has spoken with a number of business owners and community members who are interested in helping with the structure.
Bloom also questioned whether the board had provided the full cost when it approved the bid.
Matchock said the school district must do something with the existing facilities since little to no improvements have been made to the original building constructed in the late 1960s. The building currently only has one toilet each for both home and away teams and other antiquities. He said if directors had not awarded bids for the project, they would have had to repair the existing facilities in addition to renovating the field house and building the new restrooms.
Matchock released the full cost for the building Tuesday after Bloom and Director Gary Witherow questioned why the full cost hadn’t been provided earlier. The total project price is $634,833 for the bids received for general construction, electrical, plumbing, heating and ventilation; $95,560.46 for materials from Lezzer Lumber Co. purchased through COSTARS –the state’s cooperative purchasing program; $8,229 for permits; and $51,707.07 for architect fees paid to KTH for a total project expense of $790,379.56.
Superintendent Ron Matchock said the original plan was to renovate the field house using district employees, but soon found it was more extensive than originally believed.
“The purpose was by no means to create public restrooms but to give the home and away teams effective facilities while protecting the district’s liability. It was a choice not to have fancy elaborate facilities, but ones that meet Americans with Disabilities requirements and that are durable and are designed for long use,” Matchock said.
Matchock reported as the project evolved, it became clear that an architect was needed to assist with the design and the specifications. Matchock said even if football cannot be played this year, the facility will be there for long-term use.
Bloom added he is concerned about directors approving spending that amount of money when state funding for next year is uncertain and the district may be required to raise taxes next year year to help make up for a deficit in state funding.
“I think next year, all school districts are going to be in a tough position,” Bloom said.
Matchock said the district has budgeted for this project for a number of years and has funds in its reserve to cover the costs. He said the board may consider a short-term loan to cover the cost of the building as it was recommended by the district’s financial advisor, given current interest rates are very low. He stated no decision has been made about securing a loan at this time, and the board has only opted to explore its options for financing the project.
He also noted during his report as talented, generous and willing as area tradespeople and business owners are, he believes it would be very difficult to organize a volunteer effort to build the structure in a timely manner.
“I just don’t feel confident that we could get tradespeople when the district has some paid projects to do that the contractors don’t have people willing to show up for work,” Matchock said. “I don’t think volunteers exist as they did back when the Fairman Center was built. If we can’t get volunteers to do the work, it would ultimately cost the taxpayers more. We have an aging building we have to address in some way and we need to do it soon.”