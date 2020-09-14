DUBOIS — John Farr of DuBois is bicycling this week on his Bike2Build ride to raise funds for Habitat for Humanity of Clearfield County.
He will log 500 miles, taking day trips starting in DuBois and logging 65 to 80 miles per day.
Farr began riding Sept. 11 and will conclude the expedition on Friday, Sept. 18. He is asking everyone to complete the final leg of the adventure with him Friday, Sept. 18 at approximately 6 p.m. by riding alongside of him down Liberty Boulevard in DuBois.
Those interested in participating should meet in the parking lot of DuBois Harley Davidson at 101 W. DuBois Ave., DuBois. Participants must sign a waiver and are required to wear a helmet. Police will escort riders down the boulevard.
There will be a small celebration following the completion of the ride at DuBois City Memorial Park. Food trucks will be available and there will be music.