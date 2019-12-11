At the Clearfield County Salary Board meeting Tuesday, members set the salary for the chief deputy sheriff but failed to approve a request to allow an experienced law enforcement officer to forgo a probationary period for a deputy sheriff position.
With a unanimous vote, members set the salary for the position of the chief deputy sheriff at $39,000, effective Dec. 23.
Sheriff Michael Churner said the current chief duty is retiring Dec. 20. Robert Thomas has been hired to fill the position, effective Dec. 23. He said the current salary for the position is $39,000 and he is asking it remain the same.
Members, however, did not approve a request from Sheriff Churner to set the salary for a new deputy sheriff position being filled by former county sheriff and current part-time deputy Chester Hawkins at $14.26 per hour, effective Jan. 2.
Sheriff Churner said the requested amount is the 2020 union contract rate for a deputy sheriff who has reached one year of full-time status.
“Chester Hawkins has served in the sheriff’s office for more than 44 years. With him filling the position we won’t have to hire someone off the street and put them through the academy and place duties on other officers while the candidate is in the academy. Hawkins knows the job,” he explained.
Sheriff Churner said the department’s deputies are already very busy because of the overcrowding situation at the Clearfield County Jail.
“My deputies are run ragged. They are all over the county and the state,” he explained.
Human Resource Director Marianne Sankey said the probationary period salary is $12.25 –an amount set by the current contract with the union. Hawkins is currently paid $12.30 per hour because of his years of experience.
Commissioner Tony Scotto said he was concerned that the request did not meet he collective bargaining agreement with the union representing the sheriff’s department.
“Why have it if we are not going to stick with them? I think we are opening a can of worms,” Scotto stated.
Sheriff Churner said it is his understanding the county had done something similar for an employee in the past. Scotto said that is true but there was a different union representing the employee.
The request failed to pass. After the vote, Commissioner John Sobel said he had no concerns about Hawkins’ experience and he is aware the situation at the jail creates a great burden on the sheriff’s department staff.
“It’s just that I am personally uncomfortable with modifying a negotiated agreement,” Sobel said.